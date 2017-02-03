Bendigo Weekly

School review to balance distribution
ZONING for junior secondary colleges in Bendigo could be enforced under the review of the Bendigo Education Plan after Australian Education Union members raised concerns with education minister James Merlino about equal distribution of resources. Mr Merlino has announced a review of the pla..
03-Feb-2017
The first day
CAMP Hill Primary School teacher Melissa Gleisner told her class of prep students their alphabet sounds were so good, she thought they may have already gone to school. But yesterday was the very first day of their school journey, an exciting time for students such as Bendigo twins Otis..
03-Feb-2017
Schools face funding dilemma
AS students return to school, educators face another year of funding uncertainty ahead of the run-out at the end of 2017 of funding under the needs-based Gonski model. What will replace the model is anyone’s guess, but Bendigo Senior Secondary College principal Dale Pearce would like t..
03-Feb-2017
Nanga Gnulle support grows
CITY of Greater Bendigo councillors will decide if the former Nanga Gnulle conference centre and gardens are demolished to make way for a 15-lot subdivision after the proposal attracted 63 objections. A report on the application will be prepared for council to consider at an ordinary counci..
03-Feb-2017
Arts program for 2018
CENTRAL Victoria will host the state’s first year-long program of arts and culture in 2018 with a $1 million budget and the promise of commissions for new art to come. Bendigo MPs Jacinta Allan and Maree Edwards announced the program, yet to be decided, at the Capital Theatre on Wednes..
03-Feb-2017
Ibis will be moved on in April
The ibis that are breeding on two islands at Lake Weeroona will not be moved on until April. The City of Greater Bendigo believes the birds, which are protected by the Wildlife Act, will not have finished breeding until then. Residents and visitors to Lake Weeroona have complained about ..
03-Feb-2017
Gold win for mine
AFTER a decade of steady production, the Fosterville Gold Mine on Bendigo’s doorstep has hit the jackpot, intercepting some of the richest gold mineralisation in the world. At just more than a kilometre below the surface, the rock sample that a drilling rig recovered this month reco..
03-Feb-2017
Dream becomes reality
THE biggest project in Bendigo’s history is up and running. All patients have been moved and the enormous task of running the facility starts here. This is stage one, with more stages on the horizon, but if the first instalment is anything to go by, the hospital when complete will be the ..
27-Jan-2017
Less than a day before the move
THERE is the occasional worker carrying a tube of sealant, but ahead of tomorrow’s one-day move of patients into the new $630 million Bendigo Hospital, most working there are health professionals readying themselves at their stations. Tomorrow the move will be managed from three comman..
23-Jan-2017
Bendigo firm backs sports star
Australia’s longest running community based sporting awards has a new backer, following this week’s announcement Bendigo-based digital solutions company Cloud Copy Click had thrown its support behind the awards. Bendigo Weekly managing editor and Sports Star of the Year committee..
20-Jan-2017
Family fights for property
THE daughters of the family who built the Nanga Gnulle estate in Strathdale are appealing to Bendigo residents to object to developers’ plans to bulldoze the two-hectare property and build 15 houses. Cathy Spencer and Jacquie Anderson’s parents built the estate containing a home desi..
13-Jan-2017
Ibis influx raises a stink
ASK people at Lake Weeroona their impression of Bendigo’s most popular recreation place, they will likely tell you it stinks. But nothing will be done about the protected Australian white ibis that have taken over two small islands on the western side of the lake for at least a month ..
06-Jan-2017
A sporting chance
The Cloud Copy Click Sports Star of the Year awards continue to recognise the region’s many elite athletes, with a diverse field of contenders lining up for this year’s overall honour. NBA championship winning basketballer Matthew Dellavedova, world champion lawn bowler Aaron Wil..
02-Feb-2017
Fire service medal for Bill
After more than 70 years in the CFA, Kangaroo Flat’s William “Bill” Bowery has certainly gained the respect of his peers. Mr Bowery joined the Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade in 1945 and since that day has never looked back. “I’ve got a picture book full of amazi..
26-Jan-2017
When the black dog bites
An extremely exciting exhibition is on display at the La Trobe Art Institute in View Street. Daniel Butterworth’s When the Dog Bites consists of nine self-portraits which depict the primary emotion of depression. But Butterworth doesn’t describe the works as self-portraits..
19-Jan-2017
Scots return for a day of fun
Neil Clark will have the biggest birthday bash of his half-century living in Australia when he acts as chieftain for Bendigo’s Scots Day Out in Rosalind Park on Saturday, February 11. The Bendigo Visitor Information Centre tour guide was announced as chieftain for Victoria’s larg..
12-Jan-2017
Chill out in the heat
We know when it’s hot: we can feel it. But what is heat? How do we cool down? These school holidays Discovery Science and Technology Centre will be presenting fun and engaging activities to make sure you and the family get the science of keeping cool. At noon and 2pm, t..
05-Jan-2017
Street stall a growth industry
Rather than sitting around shaking an empty money box, Ella and Lugh Fraser decided to raise money by setting up a street stall. The two Bendigo children are raising money in order to buy Christmas presents for their family. And this is no lemonade stall either. With her mother&rsq..
21-Dec-2016
Courts face change
HEIGHTENED security and fresh calls for improvements to the Bendigo Law Courts coincided with the beginning of the legal year this week. Speeches to mark the new legal year focused on increased use and expectations on the court system in Bendigo as the population grows, making increasingly n..
03-Feb-2017
Pat on the back for service
CLIFF Richards’ Medal of the Order of Australia is an honour, says the 15-year president of the Bendigo District RSL. But “just a simple ‘well done mate’, and a pat on the back, I’ll take that,” Mr Richards said. After 40 years of service to Australian..
26-Jan-2017
Peter's back on the air
The newly appointed president of 105 LifeFM, Peter Stanton, said he’s extremely happy to be working in radio once more. “I was invited onto the board for 12 months and then in November 2016 elected president.” he said. Broadcasting 24 hours a day, 105.1 LifeFM, is a not..
19-Jan-2017
Skye's back in Bendigo
NOT many recently graduated doctors can say they started their career in a new multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art hospital. But, that’s exactly what’s happening for Bendigo’s Skye Kinder – a name well known to locals, and now one of Bendigo Health’s ne..
13-Jan-2017
Mall a top spot for summer
Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained over the summer break? Then head down to Hargreaves Mall on Thursday for a Summer School Holiday Fun Day. There will be a water play inflatable jumping castle and slide for some warm weather fun. Children who aren’t keen on gett..
05-Jan-2017
Food for those in need
A TIMELY trip has brought some Christmas cheer to Bendigo. Willing Older Workers provides practical and emotional support to workers who are over 50 and either unemployed or underemployed. Recently they received grants to buy a van and a refrigerated trailer which they took to St Andrew&..
21-Dec-2016
Surge in the scene
Twelve months or so ago the following statement, from a hard-working local muso, may have seemed fanciful, or certainly very ambitious. “Musically, I want Bendigo to become the Seattle of Australia.” Now though, it sounds like a statement of intent; one that is getting some..
02-Feb-2017
Music in the park
Bendigo’s massive Summer in the Parks program continues with the Music in the Park concerts every Friday evening through February. The series of free concerts takes in Strathdale, Eaglehawk and White Hills before wrapping up in Rosalind Park on February 24. First up, next Friday, ..
26-Jan-2017
A modern classic
With 12 explosive tracks coming in at a Ramonesesque 27½ minutes, Clowns’ 2013 debut album I’m Not Right is a modern punk rock classic. They followed it up two years later with the rapturously received Bad Blood – similar enough to cement their credentials as Melbour..
19-Jan-2017
This way to the Vine
I was talking up This Way North a few evenings ago, but stalled when asked to categorise their sound. “They’re a bit rocky,” I said, “and there are elements of dance in there. A bit funky. Soul. And even a kind of a hint of world music in parts.” However ..
12-Jan-2017
Morris is no minor
Forever associated with the 1960s psychedelic classic The Real Thing, Russell Morris’s career stretches back more than 50 years> Variously described as both legend and icon, he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2008. Morris makes a very welcome return to Bendigo on Frid..
05-Jan-2017
The year that was
You won’t find “vibranter” in the dictionary, however it perfectly describes what happened to the Bendigo music scene this year; a vibrant scene got vibranter. There were many 2016 highlights for me. But I’ll start with Groovin The Moo. Well it wasn’t actually ..
21-Dec-2016
Fire lit under Spirit's playoff push
SUNDAY’s matchup between the Bendigo Spirit and Townsville Fire could all but decide fourth spot in the Women’s National Basketball League season and the home side is hoping for a bumper crowd to support its playoff push. The Spirit have thrown open the doors to the Bendigo Stadi..
03-Feb-2017
Heavyweight showdown in BDCA
BENDIGO District cricket’s top four sides each have an opportunity to cement a finals spot when round 11 of the BDCA begins on Saturday. All four are coming off wins last weekend, Kangaroo Flat scoring the most impressive with a gutsy performance over a sloppy Bendigo outfit that let c..
03-Feb-2017
History in the making
THE long and nervous wait to the start of the AFL Women’s competition is almost over for five Bendigo footballers, whose sides meet tonight in the league’s historic opening match. Carlton and Collingwood, the teams that feature all five Bendigo Thunder players on their lists, cla..
03-Feb-2017
Match of the year
FOR Bendigo Spirit Coach Simon Pritchard, tomorrow night’s home clash against the Melbourne Boomers is the team’s biggest game of the year. It comes following the Spirit’s disappointing weekend on the road, going down by 20 points against the Townsville Fire last Friday, be..
27-Jan-2017
Jones in the cycling hub
BRENTON Jones is one of the cycling world’s rising stars, however, throughout January, he and his JLT Condor team members have used Bendigo as a primary training ground in the lead up to their upcoming races. The UK based JLT Condor 10-member squad includes the likes of three-time O..
27-Jan-2017
Call is out for umpires
THE Bendigo Umpires Association is recruiting field, boundary and goal umpires for the upcoming football season. Umpires officiate for the Bendigo, Loddon Valley and North Central Football Netball Leagues, as well as the Bendigo Junior Football League - with the current age range of umpires ..
26-Jan-2017
Star movies are a way of life
In the trailer for the 1988 film Cinema Paradiso the voiceover states; “In this town, the movies are more than just entertainment. They’re a way of life.” Star Cinema business manager Martin Myles reckons the line for this Italian masterpiece could well have been written a..
02-Feb-2017
Wheelchair a winner
Gerard Smith’s mobility has been improved considerably with the aid of a custom built wheelchair. Benetas St Laurence Court resident Mr Smith, who served in the armed forces, is unable to walk due to a complex medical condition and needs a wheel chair to mobilise. He and his wife..
26-Jan-2017
The big move nears
IT is just a few days until Bendigo Health moves into the new world class Bendigo Hospital, with patient move day planned for Tuesday. Bendigo Health Board Chair, Bob Cameron, said excitement was building as the move to the new hospital gets closer. “Many months of planning and pr..
19-Jan-2017
RSPCA cuts fees to help cats find homes
RSPCA Bendigo is waiving the $120 adoption fee for cats for four days next week to give its many cats a better chance of a brighter future. The No Fee for Felines promotion applies to all cats four months and over and runs from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22. RSPCA Vict..
12-Jan-2017
Precious Ruby a hospital gem
Therapy dog Ruby is lifting the spirits of patients at St John of God Bendigo Hospital. Ruby visits patients each Thursday afternoon in the rehab unit to offer pet therapy for those who wish to spend time with her. Delta Therapy Dogs volunteer, and Ruby’s owner, Julian..
05-Jan-2017
Call out for blood
Bendigo needs more than 120 blood donations between Christmas and the new year in order to prevent a shortage of blood products vital to the treatment of cancer patients. Bendigo donors are among the millions of busy Australians taking time for Christmas shopping and holidays, leading to a w..
21-Dec-2016
Vet clinic set for city growth
A PLANNING permit has been granted for the development of a new vet clinic in Spring Gully, adding another clinic to the multitude of new animal care services starting up in Bendigo. What will be named the Spring Gully Animal Hospital is being built on the corner of Spring Gully Road and Bu..
02-Feb-2017
Bright future for Meghan
Eaglehawk student Meghan Frederick is bucking the trend in the male-dominated world of science, technology, engineering and maths. Women hold fewer than one in five senior researcher positions in Australian universities and research institutes, and account for just a quarter of the STEM work..
26-Jan-2017
High life for Jordan
JORDAN Lees hadn’t realised until last August he had already done the bulk of the research he needed to start his own business UpDown Desk which launched in Bendigo on January 1. Mr Lees, a physiotherapist and law graduate working as an occupational health consultant, was sourcing for ..
20-Jan-2017
Empowering Eaglehawk
Empowering Eaglehawk is a hugely successful community enterprise. Evidence of this success is the development of the Eaglehawk Canterbury Park Precinct facilities over the past 10 years. The latest project in the pipeline is a state-of-the-art playground which will include a flying f..
12-Jan-2017
Website right for Bendigo jobseekers
BENDIGO will get its own dedicated online job board with the launch next month of the website Find a Job developed by central Victorian entrepreneur Adam Goodes. The city will be the pilot location for the business ahead of its eventual spread through regional Australia if Find a Job r..
06-Jan-2017
Thales staff show and shine
THEY make heavy armoured vehicles as a day job, and their own mechanical dreams for fun. So many of Thales’ Bendigo employees are restoring vehicles in their spare time, they can host their own car show. The “company collection” parked in block nine of the Thales Finn S..
21-Dec-2016
Words from a master
JAZZ vocalist Vince Jones visited Bendigo on Tuesday to share his experience in the music industry and his love of Van Morrison’s music with students from Bendigo South East Secondary College’s Academy of Creative Arts. Even though the students didn’t officially return un..
02-Feb-2017
Top night for sport
The 2017 Cloud Copy Click Sports Star of the Year awards will be announced in just four weeks’ time, with preparations for the gala event continuing. Sports Star’s prestigious honour roll includes Olympic, world and Commonwealth champions, as well as stars such as reigning Sports..
26-Jan-2017
Harness training on offer
IF you see yourself as working in the harness racing industry, your chances have been fast tracked. The Harness Racing Training Centre Bendigo will be offering students a range of industry training programs and qualifications this year. There is government funding available for eligible ..
19-Jan-2017
Future bright for community pool
SLATED with potential closure again during 2016, the Golden Square Community Pool is instead fighting back, this week recording their highest half-season patronage to date. Nearly 6900 swimmers have taken a dip since the November 19 opening, an increase of 1441 patrons on the same time last ..
12-Jan-2017
Health the main issue
VICKY Mason will watch out for vulnerable groups in Bendigo in her new role as the City of Greater Bendigo’s director of health and wellbeing. “I think that is the role I need to play, and as the economy changes, I think the numbers (of economically disadvantaged residents) migh..
05-Jan-2017
Compost makes the garden grow
A community garden in Somerville Street, Flora Hill is set to thrive after receiving a load of rich compost made from the council’s organic waste collections. The Bendigo Sustainability Group has set up the garden to showcase sustainable living and help educate members of the public on..
21-Dec-2016
Betrayal in Venice
Once part of a fishing dynasty, Innocenzo now sails alone, one brother dead, drowned when strafed in an Allied air raid, the other dead to him as a result of having enticed Cenzo’s wife into an affair that ultimately cost the young woman her life. To their mother, however, Cenzo is the..
02-Feb-2017
A family tale
Everyone has a book in them so they say and in some instances, it’s best to leave that book right where it belongs. But in John Jeffrey’s case his book was well worth the writing. Starting with his background as a typical working class Aussie who was into “football, fr..
26-Jan-2017
Stormy times
New York has barely recovered from the second-costliest hurricane ever to strike the US. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc across Staten Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.Now, just a couple of weeks short of five years later, it’s mid September 2017 and an equally intimidatin..
19-Jan-2017
Liar, liar...
It is deep winter in Iceland: a bleak, gloomy season when the region’s few hours of daylight are marred by unpredictable blizzards, roaring Arctic gales and impenetrable, all-enveloping fog. Over the course of roughly a week in late January, in the south-west of the country a series o..
12-Jan-2017
Time right for telling all
More often than not the story of an affair lasting only a handful of months between two no-name actors 40 years earlier would remain unremarkable and untold; it would certainly not be material on which to base a potentially best-selling book. Yet by the time Carrie Fisher rediscovered three..
05-Jan-2017
Year round lunches
A Bendigo resident, primary school teacher and a vegetarian who has become famous with her Instagram account has launched her first book – My Vegetarian Lunchbox. Renae Westley’s online photos about her vegetarian lunches have more than 60,000 followers. Working with local b..
21-Dec-2016
