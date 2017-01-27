Bendigo Weekly

A classic Australia Day
THOUSANDS of people visited Bendigo’s Lake Weeroona precinct yesterday for local Australia Day celebrations. Clear skies and warm temperatures provided the ideal setting for the official City of Greater Bendigo celebrations, which were once again coordinated and managed by the Rotary C..
27-Jan-2017
No
Yes
0
Yes
Hospital opens its doors to patients
WHEN 170 patients and the first of 3000 medical staff moved into the new $630 million Bendigo Hospital this week, more than 10 years of work to create cornerstone infrastructure underpinning decades of growth for Bendigo was realised.Months of precision planning allowed patients to be moved with..
27-Jan-2017
No
Yes
0
No
Cafe closes doors
As Bendigo Health moved into the new hospital, staff had to say goodbye to the buildings that have served them well for decades. One significant farewell was to the cafeteria which closed on Monday. Retail in the new building will be provided by Zouki and is no longer Bendigo Health own..
27-Jan-2017
No
Yes
0
No
RSL ready for action
The Bendigo District RSL is preparing for the Soldiers Memorial Institute upgrade and expansion project, which is due to start in April this year. The museum is being decommissioned, with museum items to be stored in a secure location until the upgrade is complete and they can be returned to..
27-Jan-2017
No
Yes
0
No
$1m reward on offer
LYNNE Ireland, the sister of Bendigo teenager Maureen Braddy who went missing 49 years ago, wants to give her sibling the burial she deserves. Police are appealing to the public again, and offering a $1 million reward, for information about the disappearance of Ms Braddy, who was 16, and ..
27-Jan-2017
No
Yes
0
No
Education under review
THE Bendigo Education Plan will be reviewed this year and a new plan set for the next decade of public secondary education as enrolment figures show the model has swung out of balance with one junior secondary college almost three times the size of any of the other three colleges. At the ..
26-Jan-2017
No
Yes
0
No
Dream becomes reality
THE biggest project in Bendigo’s history is up and running. All patients have been moved and the enormous task of running the facility starts here. This is stage one, with more stages on the horizon, but if the first instalment is anything to go by, the hospital when complete will be the ..
27-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Less than a day before the move
THERE is the occasional worker carrying a tube of sealant, but ahead of tomorrow’s one-day move of patients into the new $630 million Bendigo Hospital, most working there are health professionals readying themselves at their stations. Tomorrow the move will be managed from three comman..
23-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Bendigo firm backs sports star
Australia’s longest running community based sporting awards has a new backer, following this week’s announcement Bendigo-based digital solutions company Cloud Copy Click had thrown its support behind the awards. Bendigo Weekly managing editor and Sports Star of the Year committee..
20-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Family fights for property
THE daughters of the family who built the Nanga Gnulle estate in Strathdale are appealing to Bendigo residents to object to developers’ plans to bulldoze the two-hectare property and build 15 houses. Cathy Spencer and Jacquie Anderson’s parents built the estate containing a home desi..
13-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Ibis influx raises a stink
ASK people at Lake Weeroona their impression of Bendigo’s most popular recreation place, they will likely tell you it stinks. But nothing will be done about the protected Australian white ibis that have taken over two small islands on the western side of the lake for at least a month ..
06-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Trees make a link
STANDING two 600-year-old scar trees at Ulumbarra is the culmination of more than two years of work, and links two multi-million-dollar projects, and indigenous culture to European infrastructure. The Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation identified the trees – a river red gum a..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Fire service medal for Bill
After more than 70 years in the CFA, Kangaroo Flat’s William “Bill” Bowery has certainly gained the respect of his peers. Mr Bowery joined the Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade in 1945 and since that day has never looked back. “I’ve got a picture book full of amazi..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
When the black dog bites
An extremely exciting exhibition is on display at the La Trobe Art Institute in View Street. Daniel Butterworth’s When the Dog Bites consists of nine self-portraits which depict the primary emotion of depression. But Butterworth doesn’t describe the works as self-portraits..
19-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Scots return for a day of fun
Neil Clark will have the biggest birthday bash of his half-century living in Australia when he acts as chieftain for Bendigo’s Scots Day Out in Rosalind Park on Saturday, February 11. The Bendigo Visitor Information Centre tour guide was announced as chieftain for Victoria’s larg..
12-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Chill out in the heat
We know when it’s hot: we can feel it. But what is heat? How do we cool down? These school holidays Discovery Science and Technology Centre will be presenting fun and engaging activities to make sure you and the family get the science of keeping cool. At noon and 2pm, t..
05-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Street stall a growth industry
Rather than sitting around shaking an empty money box, Ella and Lugh Fraser decided to raise money by setting up a street stall. The two Bendigo children are raising money in order to buy Christmas presents for their family. And this is no lemonade stall either. With her mother&rsq..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Bright future for high scorers
GIRTON Grammar student Sebastian Hawke wasn’t sure he had actually woken up when he received his perfect ATAR score of 99.95 in the early hours of Monday morning. “I was in complete disbelief. I thought I was dreaming or something, and it took about an hour for me to realise wha..
16-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Pat on the back for service
CLIFF Richards’ Medal of the Order of Australia is an honour, says the 15-year president of the Bendigo District RSL. But “just a simple ‘well done mate’, and a pat on the back, I’ll take that,” Mr Richards said. After 40 years of service to Australian..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Peter's back on the air
The newly appointed president of 105 LifeFM, Peter Stanton, said he’s extremely happy to be working in radio once more. “I was invited onto the board for 12 months and then in November 2016 elected president.” he said. Broadcasting 24 hours a day, 105.1 LifeFM, is a not..
19-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Skye's back in Bendigo
NOT many recently graduated doctors can say they started their career in a new multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art hospital. But, that’s exactly what’s happening for Bendigo’s Skye Kinder – a name well known to locals, and now one of Bendigo Health’s ne..
13-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Mall a top spot for summer
Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained over the summer break? Then head down to Hargreaves Mall on Thursday for a Summer School Holiday Fun Day. There will be a water play inflatable jumping castle and slide for some warm weather fun. Children who aren’t keen on gett..
05-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Food for those in need
A TIMELY trip has brought some Christmas cheer to Bendigo. Willing Older Workers provides practical and emotional support to workers who are over 50 and either unemployed or underemployed. Recently they received grants to buy a van and a refrigerated trailer which they took to St Andrew&..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Stepping up for Christmas
IF you have been walking or driving along Myers Street this month, you may have noticed an ever growing array of baskets hanging on the fence beneath the statue of Captain Cook. Each of the baskets has contained a giveaway or surprise as part of the church’s Advent-ure calendar. Homema..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Current Issue
Music in the park
Bendigo’s massive Summer in the Parks program continues with the Music in the Park concerts every Friday evening through February. The series of free concerts takes in Strathdale, Eaglehawk and White Hills before wrapping up in Rosalind Park on February 24. First up, next Friday, ..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
A modern classic
With 12 explosive tracks coming in at a Ramonesesque 27½ minutes, Clowns’ 2013 debut album I’m Not Right is a modern punk rock classic. They followed it up two years later with the rapturously received Bad Blood – similar enough to cement their credentials as Melbour..
19-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
This way to the Vine
I was talking up This Way North a few evenings ago, but stalled when asked to categorise their sound. “They’re a bit rocky,” I said, “and there are elements of dance in there. A bit funky. Soul. And even a kind of a hint of world music in parts.” However ..
12-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Morris is no minor
Forever associated with the 1960s psychedelic classic The Real Thing, Russell Morris’s career stretches back more than 50 years> Variously described as both legend and icon, he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2008. Morris makes a very welcome return to Bendigo on Frid..
05-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
The year that was
You won’t find “vibranter” in the dictionary, however it perfectly describes what happened to the Bendigo music scene this year; a vibrant scene got vibranter. There were many 2016 highlights for me. But I’ll start with Groovin The Moo. Well it wasn’t actually ..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Party on all levels
MusicMan doesn’t do things by halves. Tomorrow’s Christmas party features 29 acts over 12 hours on three levels. As well as being a lot of fun it’ll be a test of endurance for even the hardiest gig-goer. Tomorrow though, sees a more varied line-up than usual at th..
16-Dec-2016
No
No
0
Yes
Match of the year
FOR Bendigo Spirit Coach Simon Pritchard, tomorrow night’s home clash against the Melbourne Boomers is the team’s biggest game of the year. It comes following the Spirit’s disappointing weekend on the road, going down by 20 points against the Townsville Fire last Friday, be..
27-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Jones in the cycling hub
BRENTON Jones is one of the cycling world’s rising stars, however, throughout January, he and his JLT Condor team members have used Bendigo as a primary training ground in the lead up to their upcoming races. The UK based JLT Condor 10-member squad includes the likes of three-time O..
27-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Call is out for umpires
THE Bendigo Umpires Association is recruiting field, boundary and goal umpires for the upcoming football season. Umpires officiate for the Bendigo, Loddon Valley and North Central Football Netball Leagues, as well as the Bendigo Junior Football League - with the current age range of umpires ..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Historic double innings for female umpires
A childhood love of cricket has taken Bendigo's Helen Wardlaw and Lisa McCabe from once playing the game, to now the writing the history books. For the first time on Wednesday, Bendigo Country Week had two women at the helm, umpiring a clash between Goulburn Murray and Northern Districts. ..
20-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Spirit aims for finals
HITTING the road this weekend for a season-defining double-header, the Bendigo Spirit will be looking to lock in two crucial wins leading to the finals run. The Spirit travel north to clash with the Townsville Fire on Friday night, before facing the Canberra Capitals on Saturday. Bend..
20-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Bright road for Hamo
HONING his racecraft more than getting results is Chris Hamilton’s focus in his first year in the professional UCI World Tour peloton. The 21-year-old Bendigo cyclist is coming off a breakout 2016 where he was crowned national under-23 road race champion, finished 14th at the Santos..
20-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Wheelchair a winner
Gerard Smith’s mobility has been improved considerably with the aid of a custom built wheelchair. Benetas St Laurence Court resident Mr Smith, who served in the armed forces, is unable to walk due to a complex medical condition and needs a wheel chair to mobilise. He and his wife..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
The big move nears
IT is just a few days until Bendigo Health moves into the new world class Bendigo Hospital, with patient move day planned for Tuesday. Bendigo Health Board Chair, Bob Cameron, said excitement was building as the move to the new hospital gets closer. “Many months of planning and pr..
19-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
RSPCA cuts fees to help cats find homes
RSPCA Bendigo is waiving the $120 adoption fee for cats for four days next week to give its many cats a better chance of a brighter future. The No Fee for Felines promotion applies to all cats four months and over and runs from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22. RSPCA Vict..
12-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Precious Ruby a hospital gem
Therapy dog Ruby is lifting the spirits of patients at St John of God Bendigo Hospital. Ruby visits patients each Thursday afternoon in the rehab unit to offer pet therapy for those who wish to spend time with her. Delta Therapy Dogs volunteer, and Ruby’s owner, Julian..
05-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Call out for blood
Bendigo needs more than 120 blood donations between Christmas and the new year in order to prevent a shortage of blood products vital to the treatment of cancer patients. Bendigo donors are among the millions of busy Australians taking time for Christmas shopping and holidays, leading to a w..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Virtual views are a technical reality
A group of older people from the Bendigo region have embarked on a research project to explore the role that virtual reality technology can play in encouraging healthy ageing. Over a series of workshops, which started this week and continue throughout 2017, a group of up to 15 people aged 70..
16-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Bright future for Meghan
Eaglehawk student Meghan Frederick is bucking the trend in the male-dominated world of science, technology, engineering and maths. Women hold fewer than one in five senior researcher positions in Australian universities and research institutes, and account for just a quarter of the STEM work..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
High life for Jordan
JORDAN Lees hadn’t realised until last August he had already done the bulk of the research he needed to start his own business UpDown Desk which launched in Bendigo on January 1. Mr Lees, a physiotherapist and law graduate working as an occupational health consultant, was sourcing for ..
20-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Empowering Eaglehawk
Empowering Eaglehawk is a hugely successful community enterprise. Evidence of this success is the development of the Eaglehawk Canterbury Park Precinct facilities over the past 10 years. The latest project in the pipeline is a state-of-the-art playground which will include a flying f..
12-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Website right for Bendigo jobseekers
BENDIGO will get its own dedicated online job board with the launch next month of the website Find a Job developed by central Victorian entrepreneur Adam Goodes. The city will be the pilot location for the business ahead of its eventual spread through regional Australia if Find a Job r..
06-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Thales staff show and shine
THEY make heavy armoured vehicles as a day job, and their own mechanical dreams for fun. So many of Thales’ Bendigo employees are restoring vehicles in their spare time, they can host their own car show. The “company collection” parked in block nine of the Thales Finn S..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Count the drops
Bendigo inventor Len Williams has won the inaugural Tech for Good award at Electronica 2016 held in Munich. This is a new section to encourage hi-tech electronics applications which focus on benefits for the environment or quality of life. Mr Williams’ invention is a water meter sy..
16-Dec-2016
Yes
No
0
Yes
Top night for sport
The 2017 Cloud Copy Click Sports Star of the Year awards will be announced in just four weeks’ time, with preparations for the gala event continuing. Sports Star’s prestigious honour roll includes Olympic, world and Commonwealth champions, as well as stars such as reigning Sports..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Harness training on offer
IF you see yourself as working in the harness racing industry, your chances have been fast tracked. The Harness Racing Training Centre Bendigo will be offering students a range of industry training programs and qualifications this year. There is government funding available for eligible ..
19-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Future bright for community pool
SLATED with potential closure again during 2016, the Golden Square Community Pool is instead fighting back, this week recording their highest half-season patronage to date. Nearly 6900 swimmers have taken a dip since the November 19 opening, an increase of 1441 patrons on the same time last ..
12-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Health the main issue
VICKY Mason will watch out for vulnerable groups in Bendigo in her new role as the City of Greater Bendigo’s director of health and wellbeing. “I think that is the role I need to play, and as the economy changes, I think the numbers (of economically disadvantaged residents) migh..
05-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Compost makes the garden grow
A community garden in Somerville Street, Flora Hill is set to thrive after receiving a load of rich compost made from the council’s organic waste collections. The Bendigo Sustainability Group has set up the garden to showcase sustainable living and help educate members of the public on..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Trouble spot action
YEARS of community meetings, letters to politicians and protests by school children have yielded a result for Strathfieldsaye residents in the form of traffic lights at a notoriously dangerous intersection near the local primary school. And a leading campaigner for the crossing says she is h..
16-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
A family tale
Everyone has a book in them so they say and in some instances, it’s best to leave that book right where it belongs. But in John Jeffrey’s case his book was well worth the writing. Starting with his background as a typical working class Aussie who was into “football, fr..
26-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Stormy times
New York has barely recovered from the second-costliest hurricane ever to strike the US. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc across Staten Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.Now, just a couple of weeks short of five years later, it’s mid September 2017 and an equally intimidatin..
19-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Liar, liar...
It is deep winter in Iceland: a bleak, gloomy season when the region’s few hours of daylight are marred by unpredictable blizzards, roaring Arctic gales and impenetrable, all-enveloping fog. Over the course of roughly a week in late January, in the south-west of the country a series o..
12-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Time right for telling all
More often than not the story of an affair lasting only a handful of months between two no-name actors 40 years earlier would remain unremarkable and untold; it would certainly not be material on which to base a potentially best-selling book. Yet by the time Carrie Fisher rediscovered three..
05-Jan-2017
No
No
0
No
Year round lunches
A Bendigo resident, primary school teacher and a vegetarian who has become famous with her Instagram account has launched her first book – My Vegetarian Lunchbox. Renae Westley’s online photos about her vegetarian lunches have more than 60,000 followers. Working with local b..
21-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No
Reporting from the heart
Australians know Simon Bouda – right? We know his name, we know his face, we know his voice and we certainly know the tragedies he covers as one of the Nine Network’s most experienced hard-news journalists. But what, really, do we know of Bouda as a person – as a son, husba..
15-Dec-2016
No
No
0
No