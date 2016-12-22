All talk and no action, says MP
IN a year in which federal parliament sat only 13 out of 22 weeks, federal Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters laments that rhetoric, not policy, filled most of government sitting time. The July election, in which Ms Chesters won back the seat of Bendigo with an increased majority, disrupted parliament..
Merry Christmas from the Bendigo Weekly
The big day is nearly here, and across the world children and adults are looking forward to opening their Christmas presents this weekend. Bendigo youngsters Caris and Amy had a sneak peak at their gifts this week and seemed pleased with what they saw. Max the blue heeler has different t..
Housing future uncertain
MORE than 90 permanent residents at Central City Caravan Park face a housing dilemma, with the park slated to close in just over a year. A Bendigo Weekly survey of caravan parks in Bendigo shows only two – Bendigo Park Lane Holiday Park and Golden Nugget Tourist Park – offer per..
Minister caps rates
THE next rates notice from the City of Greater Bendigo council should be no more complicated than a two per cent rise. Local government minister Natalie Hutchins has set the cap for 2017-18 financial year rates at the increase in the consumer price index. That increase was two per cent. ..
Mental health at risk
THE peak body representing psychiatrists believes rural patients and the mental health professionals themselves are at risk if more services do not become available in rural and regional Australia. The concerns of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists come as the fede..
Business as usual after estates sales
THERE should be no repercussions for the Sandhurst Diocese as a result of the sale of Sandhurst Trustees’ estates business, according to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank chief executive Mike Hirst. Sandhurst Trustees manages the historic Backhaus estate that includes key buildings in Mitchell..
Trees make a link
STANDING two 600-year-old scar trees at Ulumbarra is the culmination of more than two years of work, and links two multi-million-dollar projects, and indigenous culture to European infrastructure. The Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation identified the trees – a river red gum a..
Backhaus estate sold with estates business
BENDIGO and Adelaide Bank has sold its trusts and estates businesses administered by Sandhurst Trustees, which includes the expansive Backhaus estate. Melbourne-based Equity Trustees notified the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday morning it had bought the businesses for $5 million and woul..
Concentration urged near roadworks
BENDIGO Highway Patrol officers blame lack of concentration for more drivers speeding than those who don’t through 80 kilometre an hour roadworks at the Ravenswood Interchange. Police are urging drivers to switch the focus on and turn off cruise control well before speed limits reduce ..
Past conduct bites new council
POOR conduct continues to shadow the new City of Greater Bendigo council with an independent arbiter’s report ruling this month on bullying and harrassment claims made about behaviour during meetings in January, April and May this year. The rulings involve current councillor James Will..
Precinct provides early gift for college
MARIST College is readying to open an $8 million Christmas present, with the school’s multi-use community and sports facility to be complete before the end of the year. The project is joint-funded by Marist and the City of Greater Bendigo, and will be used by the school and community u..
Light up time for Christmas tree
The annual Summer in the Parks will kick off tonight with the lighting of the Christmas tree family event in Rosalind Park. The Summer in the Parks Program features a range of free or low cost events during December, January and February. Parks and reserves across Greater Bendigo will co..
Street stall a growth industry
Rather than sitting around shaking an empty money box, Ella and Lugh Fraser decided to raise money by setting up a street stall. The two Bendigo children are raising money in order to buy Christmas presents for their family. And this is no lemonade stall either. With her mother&rsq..
Bright future for high scorers
GIRTON Grammar student Sebastian Hawke wasn’t sure he had actually woken up when he received his perfect ATAR score of 99.95 in the early hours of Monday morning. “I was in complete disbelief. I thought I was dreaming or something, and it took about an hour for me to realise wha..
Darcie follows a defence calling
BENDIGO Senior Secondary College also achieved another outstanding crop of VCE results this week, with Georgia Lewon named college dux with a score of 98.4. Georgia’s score included a 49 in health and human development as well as scores of 44 in both German and English. BSSC also h..
Three in top spot
ACCORDING to Catholic College Bendigo’s Aram Perez, Emma McGregor and Jack Duckett, the best way to settle the matter of year 12 dux is simple – don’t. While Bendigo’s two other VCE providers each crowned a single student as their top performer for 2016, CCB had a tre..
Art works in the lane
Things just got a whole lot more colourful at the multi-storey car park end of Chancery Lane with a series of fantastic new art works by local artists now on display. The art works are diverse in both style and genre and are already attracting attention and admiration from members of the com..
Golden Square burn close to home
A 23 hectare planned burn underway in Golden Square will help neutralise Bendigo's highest fire danger risk in the urban area, according to Forest Fire Management Victoria. Fire management crews started the planned burn this morning north of the Specimen Hill channel which is east of Olympic..
Food for those in need
A TIMELY trip has brought some Christmas cheer to Bendigo. Willing Older Workers provides practical and emotional support to workers who are over 50 and either unemployed or underemployed. Recently they received grants to buy a van and a refrigerated trailer which they took to St Andrew&..
Stepping up for Christmas
IF you have been walking or driving along Myers Street this month, you may have noticed an ever growing array of baskets hanging on the fence beneath the statue of Captain Cook. Each of the baskets has contained a giveaway or surprise as part of the church’s Advent-ure calendar. Homema..
Time to spread cheer
IT will be a tough Christmas for some Bendigo families, according to federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, who cites a 75-year high in inequality and the highest ever recorded underemployment in Australia. Ms Chesters has called on Bendigonians to help support local families this Christm..
Summer Reading
Children are invited to explore super heroes and their villainous counterparts at Goldfields Libraries these school holidays in the annual Summer Reading Club. Last year the Summer Reading Club was a huge success with more than 48,000 children reading more than 333,000 books across Australia..
Hot fuzz cops a cash win
LOOKS like mo’s are back in fashion at Bendigo Police station, at least until today. Nineteen officers signed up for the pledge with the sole aim of raising money to change the face of mens’ health. The team have modestly named themselves Hot Fuzz, and are fundraising for the..
Prevention the main aim
AN initiative to raise funds to support local grass-roots violence prevention programs and projects launched this week. Equity Prevents Violence is appealing to the public to help them reach their $18,000 fundraising goal for the year. The group is a partnership between Community Found..
The year that was
You won’t find “vibranter” in the dictionary, however it perfectly describes what happened to the Bendigo music scene this year; a vibrant scene got vibranter. There were many 2016 highlights for me. But I’ll start with Groovin The Moo. Well it wasn’t actually ..
Party on all levels
MusicMan doesn’t do things by halves. Tomorrow’s Christmas party features 29 acts over 12 hours on three levels. As well as being a lot of fun it’ll be a test of endurance for even the hardiest gig-goer. Tomorrow though, sees a more varied line-up than usual at th..
Yes
Roll on Riverboats
A weekend on the river in Echuca over a late summer weekend is appealing enough on its own. Add-in an eclectic mix of some of Australia’s leading musical performers and you have a very enticing weekend in store. The Hoodoo Gurus join James Reyne, Paul Kelly and Charlie Owen in headlin..
Cooler than playing sport
An interesting night of alt-indie-rock is set to unfold next Saturday, December 10 at the Golden Vine when the Dead Lurkers, The Psychouts, and Starman Dives come together for a one night residency. The Dead Lurkers’ offbeat psychobilly-garage-punk ruminations on 19th century Australian li..
One off from Ruteger
Ruteger is a name to conjure up good memories for Bendigonians of a certain vintage. The band formed in 1997 and blazed a power-pop-rock trail for several years before splitting in 2005, citing “musical differences”. Ruteger toured with the tag-line “the coolest thing to ..
The return of Josh
Josh Rennie-Hynes makes a quick and very welcome return to the city after his recent Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival performances. Rennie-Hynes’ extensive Australian and New Zealand tour, promoting second album Furthermore, stops off at Billyroy’s Blues Bar, beneath the Goldmi..
Titles up for grabs
A TEAM of six Bendigo paddlers will hit the water in Eildon next week for the Southern Cup and Australian Wildwater Championships. The Southern Cup begins at Eildon on December 27, with Bendigo’s Maddie Batters and Imogen Douglass leading chances after taking out sprint rapid titles at..
Yes
Bendigo's big bash weekend
THE Melbourne Renegades have plenty to improve on after a mixed start to the Women’s Big Bash League, according to all-rounder Kris Britt. The Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will take to Bendigo’s Queen Elizabeth Oval for a double-header on Saturday and Sunday as the competitio..
Yes
Power sides collide
BENDIGO United will have to buck the recent top spot curse for Bendigo District Cricket Association sides when the first-placed Redbacks meet a resurgent Strathdale Maristians in the final pre-Christmas round of the season. Wins in the last four rounds have propelled the Redbacks to the top of ..
Spirit needs blue-collar approach
A RETURN to its blue collar identity is what Bendigo Spirit coach Simon Pritchard believes will propel his team to a win over Canberra tonight and into the new year with a positive mindset. Despite a win last Saturday over Sydney, a side that Bendigo was 0-2 against this season heading into the..
Jumping into the Spirit
WHEN you watch Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, the reason why she is one of the most exciting players in the Women’s National Basketball League quite literally jumps out at you. Her career has taken her to Vancouver, Switzerland, Germany, Rio de Janeiro and now to the Bendigo Spirit, a path as for..
Sarah makes a lasting impression
WHEN she walked in the doors at Ikon Park on her first day as a Carlton footballer, not knowing what to expect, Bendigo’s Sarah Last was greeted with smiles and plenty of fanfare. Only a matter of hours earlier she was one of 19 players drafted by the Blues to play in the inaugural AFL..
Yes
Call out for blood
Bendigo needs more than 120 blood donations between Christmas and the new year in order to prevent a shortage of blood products vital to the treatment of cancer patients. Bendigo donors are among the millions of busy Australians taking time for Christmas shopping and holidays, leading to a w..
Virtual views are a technical reality
A group of older people from the Bendigo region have embarked on a research project to explore the role that virtual reality technology can play in encouraging healthy ageing. Over a series of workshops, which started this week and continue throughout 2017, a group of up to 15 people aged 70..
Team is fire ready
A CREW from Dja Dja Wurrung Enterprises has helped with fire control during the planned burning season, skills that employees hope to use during traditional burning of land at Mt Barker near Harcourt, and other sites. Crew leader Ian Bentley led a team employed by Forest Fire Management Vict..
In memory of mates
VIETNAM veteran Rob Eade is a man on a new mission. He is riding around Australia laying flags at memorials in memory of Australians killed in the war. The Remembrance Ride Oz has taken Mr Eade on a trek from Cessnock, New South Wales via all points of the compass. “I was in..
Bendigo's golden tale
THERE are key themes running through the non-fiction books of historical writer James Lerk – gold, Bendigo and the precious results of his enduring search for hidden stories. Mr Lerk, who also writes a regular column for the Bendigo Weekly, positions these hitherto undiscovered titbits for..
Grants for volunteers
Federal grants are an important source of funding for volunteer-run community groups. As the latest round opens for applications, Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters is urging central Victorian groups to apply. The grants, from $1000 to $5000, can be used to buy equipment or training, or help vo..
Thales staff show and shine
THEY make heavy armoured vehicles as a day job, and their own mechanical dreams for fun. So many of Thales’ Bendigo employees are restoring vehicles in their spare time, they can host their own car show. The “company collection” parked in block nine of the Thales Finn S..
Count the drops
Bendigo inventor Len Williams has won the inaugural Tech for Good award at Electronica 2016 held in Munich. This is a new section to encourage hi-tech electronics applications which focus on benefits for the environment or quality of life. Mr Williams’ invention is a water meter sy..
Yes
Yes
Bendigo suffers from a vet shortage
A SPECIALIST veterinary recruitment website shows the demand for qualified vets is higher in Bendigo than in any other regional city. The ads are all for existing veterinary practices in Bendigo but the city can also expect an influx of new clinics with Petstock looking to open a space at i..
Business leads the way on lighting
A BENDIGO business is doing its bit to light up for Christmas. For the past couple of year Wills Street Eyecare has decorated their business, a heritage house, with Christmas lights. The response from neighbours and patients was so positive, that this year they’ve invited the who..
Special agents
TRAVEL agents Angela and John Meek have cruised to victory as Independent Travel Group’s agent of the year for Victoria. The couple own Bendigo Travel and Cruise Centre in Hargreaves Street which has a team of six who have combined experience in excess of 130 years. The award recog..
Wood art in time for Christmas
HERE’s something different for Christmas. Two Bendigo women are launching a product inspired by their walks in the bush. Their handmade Christmas trees are made from sticks found in and around Bendigo collected, prepared, cut, drilled, and assembled by Trudy Allsopp and Linda, nei..
Compost makes the garden grow
A community garden in Somerville Street, Flora Hill is set to thrive after receiving a load of rich compost made from the council’s organic waste collections. The Bendigo Sustainability Group has set up the garden to showcase sustainable living and help educate members of the public on..
Trouble spot action
YEARS of community meetings, letters to politicians and protests by school children have yielded a result for Strathfieldsaye residents in the form of traffic lights at a notoriously dangerous intersection near the local primary school. And a leading campaigner for the crossing says she is h..
Fix that tram
Bendigo Tramways has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the cost of restoring a rare 101‐year‐old J‐Class tram in its collection. There are hoping the Bendigo community will come on board to help get it back on the tracks. “Tram No. 7, which operated in Melbourne, Balla..
Stadium steeled for solid future
THE arrival of 40 tonnes of steel at Bendigo Stadium means construction work that has been at ground level is suddenly taking on the shape of the new building. The stadium is still a year away from opening and has been hampered by wet weather during winter and spring. But the framework f..
TAFE to upgrade
BENDIGO TAFE will offer upgraded facilities and new courses in the sectors of health and community, and food and fibre from 2018 thanks to more than $25 million in state government funding. As health sector job opportunities increase in line with the new Bendigo hospital, TAFE will upgrade t..
The best of bikes
Bendigo will host Australia’s first Cycling Innovation Showcase. The event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week will feature a range of cycling manufacturers and designers, guest speakers and demonstrations of cutting edge cycling-related technology and development. On Satu..
Year round lunches
A Bendigo resident, primary school teacher and a vegetarian who has become famous with her Instagram account has launched her first book – My Vegetarian Lunchbox. Renae Westley’s online photos about her vegetarian lunches have more than 60,000 followers. Working with local b..
Reporting from the heart
Australians know Simon Bouda – right? We know his name, we know his face, we know his voice and we certainly know the tragedies he covers as one of the Nine Network’s most experienced hard-news journalists. But what, really, do we know of Bouda as a person – as a son, husba..
Winter's depths
The Ice Beneath Her Camilla Grebe Allen & Unwin $39.99 Stockholm’s crisp mid-winter perfection has been shattered, its pristine snowscape disfigured by a geyser of human blood. In an exclusive outer suburb of the city a woman has been murdered, her body crumpled in a hallw..
A fresh view
BRITT-MARIE is not the type of woman to put a coffee cup down without using a coaster, not does she eat pizza straight from its box. Britt-Marie is proper, attentive, precise, correct – “normal”, in other words. To less particular people, however, Britt-Marie could be descr..
Change of pace
Falling Jane Green Macmillan, $29.99 Emma Montague isn’t looking for a boyfriend, and she certainly isn’t looking for a ready-made school-aged son. Yet in the process of renting an unfashionably dated beachfront cottage in sleepy Westport, Connecticut, she finds ..
Nordic noir trilogy continues
ICELAND is reeling. Still struggling in the wake of the 2008 financial crash, the country has been struck by a second, equally unexpected blow: the 2010 volcanic eruption and subsequent rumblings of Eyjafjallajökull. An ash cloud is enveloping Reykjavík, polluting the city’s air. ..
